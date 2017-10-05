Hebron: Playgrounds for Palestine opens park in settler suffocated school

PNN/Hebron/

Playgrounds for Palestine Organization has opened a playground on Wednesday for the school kids of Cordoba Elementary School located in the Old City of Hebron, which is surrounded by illegal settlements inhibited by extremist settlers.

The Director of Education welcomed the opening of the playground, adding that it contributes greatly to alleviating the suffering of children and students and opens the way for joy amidst the suffering caused by Israeli Occupation and Israeli settlers

He stressed that granting children to practice their childhood and play is a humanitarian mission. He considered this playground a refuge in the middle of the desert and promised more work for the region in general.