Netanyahu visits major West Bank settlement, promises further construction 

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli prime minister, Benyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday visited the East Jerusalem settlement of Ma’ake Adummim, where he promised settlers to build more housing units, adding that the settlement will “forever remain part of Israel.”

“I am announcing a turning point in building in Ma’ale Adumim, we will build thousands of apartments,” Netanyahu said during the Likud party faction meeting held in the settlement, which is home to 40,000 settlers.

Netanyahu’s promise comes despite a recently declared policy of limited settlement construction in order not to antagonize the Trump administration which is working on getting Israel-Palestinian peace talks back on track.

Settlements are illegal under international law and have been widely condemned by international bodies, including the UN and other human rights organization.