“MADA” ends international advocacy tour on administrative detention  

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms “MADA” ended its international advocacy trip on Administrative detention against Palestinian journalists, as MADA presented an oral statement before the Human Rights Council in its 36th session under agenda item 7 in Geneva.

Mousa Rimawi general director of the center presented an oral statement on Arbitrary/ Administrative detention against Palestinian journalists, as well as highlighting the deportation of Palestinian journalists outside the occupied territory, a grave breach of international Humanitarian law, particularly Fourth Geneva Convention (GCIV).

In addition to this, MADA Center issued a special report entitled “Administrative Detention of Palestinian Journalists”:

http://www.madacenter.org/report.php?lang=1&id=1750&category_id=14&year=, which dealt with administrative detention cases against Palestinian journalists during the past three and a half years.

The report indicates that Israeli occupation authorities resort to administrative detention routinely, noting that, detention periods range from one month to six months and is subjected to unlimited periods of renewals, besides the fact that, Israeli occupation authorities issues administrative detention on the grounds of “confidential information” Without disclosing the alleged information to the detainee or his lawyer which constitutes an arbitrary detention as it is issued against the person / journalist under secret files, since there is no or lack of evidence against the accused, as it in general violates the presumption of innocence and in which the detainee is formally presented to the court for the extension only, particularly that, the detention and its duration are based on the considerations of the Israeli security apparatus, and not on the authority of the discretionary court, thereby it violates the right to a fair trial protected under the international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

Rimawi also indicated that MADA center monitored and documented that 15 journalists were exposed to administrative detention for the last three years and a half, noting that, among these journalists 3 were exposed to two separate cases of administrative detention, noting that, a total of 18 cases of administrative detention were documented by the center along with 93 cases of detention against Palestinian journalists (some of them are still under administrative detention) by the Israeli Occupation police and Forces since the beginning of January 2014 till the first half of 2017.[1]

Al-Rimawi pointed out that MADA’s international advocacy tour was not the first as the center previously participated in the 35th session of the Human Rights Council by Razan Al-Namari who presented an oral intervention under Agenda item 3, on violations against Palestinian journalists in general, besides, participating in a side event, that tackled the impact of the prolonged military occupation on Palestinian women.

MADA, also participated in the conduction of the Universal Periodic Review / Israel – Palestinian Women under the prolonged Israeli Occupation / The Impact of the occupation against Palestinian women, which was submitted to the Working Group of the Universal Periodic Review At its twenty-ninth session, that will take place in January 2018, in collaboration of several local and international NGOs including (WCLAC, WILPF, CAC) MADA will soon release the final draft in English and Arabic.

Al-Rimawi stressed that MADA will continue its efforts at all levels to highlight the violations against Palestinian journalists through all its membership and relations with many networks, in particular, through its special consultative status at the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) acknowledge all the efforts of all the active and supportive parties, especially the Open Society Foundations and the IFEX which supported the Center’s participation in the Human Rights Council.