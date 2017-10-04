Head of Egyptian Intelligence carries important message about Hamas Military Wing

PNN/ Gaza/

The Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence, Khalid Fawzi officially informed Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas that negotiations about the file about Hamas Military Wing (The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades) weapons in the Gaza Strip wont happen before addressing all the files of reconciliation, doing the elections and finding a political solution for the Palestinian cause, according to media sources.

He said, “I’m convinced that you are able to implement your promises for the benefit of your people, I’m waiting for you in Cairo, your home, and you will do it and succeed. History will register that you have unified your people.”

Fawzy traveled to Gaza to meet the Palestinian government, following a meeting in Ramallah with Abbas. Fawzy is the highest ranking Egyptian official to visit Gaza since 2007.

Fawzy was keen to remind Abbas and his staff in Cairo that the initial understandings signed by Fatah and PLO executive Committee member, Azzam al-Ahmad three weeks ago, clearly states that the file about Hamas Military Wing weapons in the Gaza Strip won’t be addressed in any way before there is a political solution with Israel.

A statement by President Abbas that included a comparison between Hezbollah and Hamas Military wing in the Gaza Strip has caused widespread confusion in the past few hours as Abbas said he would not accept any “illegal” weapons.