Palestinian Unity Government holds first meeting in Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

The Palestinian Unity Government held its first meeting in three years in Gaza on Tuesday, a day after arriving in the Strip as work for the national reconciliation commenced.

Prime Minister Dr. Rami Hamdallah said that the government is ready to assume full responsibilities,“in full cooperation and partnership with all the Palestinian factions and forces.” He explained.

He added, “We are here to forever close the page on division and steer our national project back to its right track to end the Israeli occupation based on international law and UN resolutions,” he said.

He called on the international community to put pressure on Israel demanding it to lift the siege of the Gaza Strip and to open the crossings and ports.

He also pledged to resolve all administrative issues according to the Cairo Accord through administrative and legal committees.

The prime minister added that over the past years, 63 percent of destroyed houses in the Gaza Strip have been repaired.