Al-Sisi: Egypt keen to achieve Palestinians demands

PNN/ Bethlehem /

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a televised speech today addressed the Palestinian people, where he stressed that Egypt seeks to achieve the demands of the Palestinian people, and that the Palestinian disagreements must be resolved with the cooperation of all Arab countries.

Al-Sisi added that Egypt is keen to provide all form of support needed to accomplish the task in order to fix the internal situation in Palestine, history will be hold accountable who ever is responsible for missing the chances of achieving peace.

Al-Sisi pointed out that Egypt has always been the main supporter of the demand of the Palestinian people, The Egypt Intelligence made calls with Hamas movement in Gaza who later announced the they are willing to dissolve the administration in Gaza and are ready for the reconciliation with the Ramallah – based PA government in the West Bank