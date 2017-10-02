PM Hamdallah to hold press conference upon arrival to Gaza

PNN/ Ramallah/

The PA lead by Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah are to leave Ramallah at noon today and go to Gaza Strip to start the process of taking over their governmental responsibilities in the besieged Strip

Upon arrival at Erez Israeli checkpoint, Hamdallah will have an official welcoming and is expected to hold a press conference.

Before holding meetings with the various political factions in Gaza, the delegation is scheduled to visit a house in Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza which was destroyed in the brutal massacre that happened in the neighborhood during Israel’s latest war on the Strip in 2014. Later, Central Committee member of Fatah, Abu Maher will then host the delegation and a number of faction representatives at his home for a luncheon. The delegation will then will rest in a hotel, and then hold meetings with the ministers and visit the ministries.

The cabinet is scheduled to hold its first meeting in Gaza on Tuesday morning after which it will assume its official duty as the government in charge of the Strip.

After calls with Egypt, the reconciliation was facilitated, when Hamas, the de facto power in Gaza, has dissolved the administrative committee it had established to run Gaza affairs and agreed to turn over power to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority