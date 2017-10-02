Gazans skeptical of reconciliation as PA arrives to strip

PNN/ Gaza/

Report by Islam Al-Burbar, translated by Nour Qudeimat

After a decade of Palestinian division between The Fatah led Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and the Hamas controlled Gaza strip, PNN carried out interviews with the street of Gaza hours before the PA, headed by Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and representatives of the Palestinian Security Services, arrives to hold cabinet meeting in Gaza.

We asked people on the streets of Gaza whether they believed that the reconciliation will be completed this time. Opinions were divided into optimistic and skeptical. However, everyone stressed the need for a national unity.

Rashad Saif, 27, says that he can see that the community is suffering from general frustration, despite the reassurance of the political leaders and national leaders towards responsibility. “the young people who lived through the division period are positive that both parties are incapable to win back the trust of the youth.”

“The political leadership, both Fatah and Hamas, is facing a great challenge, especially after the failure of many attempts of reconciliation during the past years,” Saif said, adding that this failure caused frustration and skepticism among the Palestinian society.

Faten Karam, 32, said that- as a Palestinian citizen- she sees that taking steps towards reconciliation is a way to achieve it soon as possible, which would lead the country to a better place.

Karam called on the next government to take into account the people who suffer from the issues in the strip, and to not forget the proactive element in society: Youth, by involving them in decision-making since they beared consequences of the negative division.

Bahaa Obeid, 35, stressed the need to complete reconciliation and end the division, and to end all the arbitrary measures taken recently against the PA employees and affected everyone.

Obeid stressed that Hamas and Fatah are required to provide a decent life for all the citizens of the Gaza Strip, and solve the issues in the strip, including the electricity crises, movement restrictions and closing of the crossings.

Rasha Abu Taha, 23, said she was somewhat optimistic, saying that this time it looks more promising and solid steps.

“I can say I have a mixture of emotions between optimism, anxiety and caution,” Abu Taha said.

On the other hand, Abu Muhammad, 50 years old, expressed his pessimism saying that this is only a political scheme.

“The frustration in Gaza has made the poeple desperate for any small ray of hope. As citizens, we do not rely too much on our previous negotiations with Fatah and Hamas. ”

Abu Mohammed continues “seven agreements have been expected in advance, starting in Cairo through the Mecca agreement and other agreements, which have not seen the light. This assures me that this uproar will end quickly.”