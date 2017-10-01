85 Israeli settlers break into Al-Aqsa, carry out Talmudic rituals

Jerusalem\ PNN\

Dozens of Israeli settlers carried out Talmudic rituals after they broke into Al-Aqsa mosque yards from Magharba Gate on Sunday morning, heavily guarded by special Israeli forces.

Sources in Al-Aqsa said that extremists settlers provocatively carried out Talmudic rituals and prayers in the mosque, and an extremist settler threw himself on the ground near Al-Rahma Gate, as most of the settlers were barefoot. . They usually perform such rituals specifically in this area.

The 85 settlers performed suspicious tours, In addition, they carried out the same behaviour in the old city of Jerusalem last night .