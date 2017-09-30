Palestinian Security Services meet in Gaza and the West Bank for the first time since 2007

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The meetings between security leaders from the West Bank and from the Gaza Strip ended on Friday evening, whereas they worked on finalizing the steps required to prepare for the Palestinian Cabinet meeting in Gaza regarding the Palestinian reconciliation.

The meeting had an overall positive atmosphere, it “focused on discussing the arrangements for the upcoming visit of the government and outlined the necessary actions and cooperation required from both sides to make it work”, according to reports.

The delegation for the Palestinian Unity Government is expected to arrive at Gaza, next Monday, preceded by a security delegation for coordination.

The government meeting was previously postponed “for technical reasons and for completing the preparations required” according to what the Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, Jibril Rajoub, told the Voice of Palestine radio. He addedthat, the visit was postponed due to ” other duties for the by Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah and because of the closure of the checkpoints due the Jewish holidays at the end of the week.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a speech to the UN General Assembly that “the government will go to Gaza this week.”

On Sunday, Hamas announced the dissolution of the committee in the Gaza Strip, and called on the government to come to the Gaza Strip to exercise its duties immediately, and announced its approval to hold general elections