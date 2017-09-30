EUPOL COPPS appoints new EU head of the police mission in Palestine and organizes study visits to Europe

PNN/Europe/

EUPOL COPPS has recently released different press releases regarding Palestine:

The EU appointed Kauko Aaltomaa, as new Head of the European Union Police Mission for the Palestinian Territories

The EU’s Political and Security Committee has appointed Kauko Aaltomaa, a high-ranking official in the Finnish Ministry of Interior, as new Head of the European Union Police Mission for the Palestinian Territories (EUPOL COPPS). He will take up his duties on 1 October 2017. EUPOL COPPS is a part of wider EU efforts in support of Palestinian state building in the context of working towards a comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution.

EUPOL COPPS has been assisting the Palestinian Authority in building the institutions of a future state of Palestine in the areas of policing and criminal justice since January 2006.

Through its contribution to security and justice sector reform, the mission supports efforts to increase the security of the Palestinian population and to reinforce the rule of law. EUPOL COPPS’s current mandate runs until 30 June 2018. The headquarters of the mission are located in Ramallah.

EUPOL COPPS facilitates day study visit to Germany

Palestinian Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and Palestinian Civil Police concluded today a study visit to Germany on police-prosecution cooperation, with a particular focus on corruption crimes. During the visit to Cologne, the Palestinian delegation, Anti-Corruption Prosecutors headed by the Deputy Attorney General Mr. Akram Al-Katib, and PCP investigators headed by the Head of the PCP Criminal Investigation Department Col. Marouf Albarbari met representatives of the Cologne Prosecution Office and Cologne Police, specialized in corruption crimes. The five-day visit, which was funded by EUPOL COPPS, comes in the context of the Mission’s efforts to continue its support to the Palestinian Anti-Corruption Commission and strengthening the cooperation between the Commission and the PCP in the fight against corruption.

EUPOL COPPS also organized a study visit to Slovenia and Croatia from 24 to 29 September 2017 for four senior Palestinian Civil Police officers to enhance internal coordination mechanisms between various sections of the police and to further support the decision making processes in the view of external and internal oversight processes.

The Palestinian team included Inspector General Office, Brig. General Adel Hilles, Internal Security Department, Brig. Gen. Madhat Aliimari; Greviances and Human Rights Department Col. Rudayna Baniowda and Disciplinary Committee, Col. Haytham Daghlas.