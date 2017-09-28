Dr. Ashrawi welcomes Interpol’s decision to admit Palestine as a full member

PNN/Ramallah/

In a recent press release PLO Executive Committee Member, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, welcomes Interpol’s decision to admit Palestine as a full member and receives New Zealand’s new representative to Palestine She said, “We welcome Interpol’s decision to admit the State of Palestine as a full member in its organization, and extend our gratitude and appreciation to the seventy-five countries that upheld their principles and voted in favor of Palestine becoming a member of Interpol. Such an acceptance sends a clear message to the Israeli government that we are not population centers at its mercy; we believe in a system that is based on the global rule of law and due process, and one which enforces accountability and cooperation at the international level. We will persist in our efforts to seek membership in other multinational agencies and organizations; this is consistent with the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood.”

Dr. Ashrawi made these comments after her meeting with New Zealand Representative to Palestine, Barney Riley, and his team, as well as Palestinian Head of the General Delegation of Palestine to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, Izzat Abdulhadi, at the PLO Headquarters in Ramallah.

At the start of the meeting, she welcomed Ambassador Riley to Palestine and expressed her appreciation to New Zealand for being one of four countries to sponsor UNSC Resolution 2334 last December and for its continued support of Palestinian self-determination and freedom.

Both parties discussed the rapid escalation of Israel’s flagrant violations of international law and conventions. It is worth noting that Israel is planning to approve hundreds of illegal units in and around Jerusalem in the coming weeks.

The meeting also focused on the current political, regional and global developments and the prospects for peace and the two-state solution.

Dr. Ashrawi also briefed Ambassador Riley on the latest Palestinian moves in the international arena, as well as the internal situation and the serious efforts to end the division and enable the rejuvenation, reformation and revitalization of the Palestinian political system.

In the context of reviewing opportunities to strengthen mutual cooperation and coordination, Dr. Ashrawi called on the New Zealand government to recognize Palestine as a demonstration of its firm commitment to the two-state solution and a just peace.”