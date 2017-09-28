Al-Hamadallah and Mladenov discuss latest steps in the national reconciliation

PNN/Ramallah/

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah, met with UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Nickolay Mladenov, on Thursday at his office in Ramallah, where they discussed with the latest political developments and the progress in the national reconciliation process.

Mladenov spoke Al-Hamdallah about his meeting with Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip, as Hamas gave him guarantees for working on a smooth transition for the PA in the Gaza Strip as it will take on governmental responsibilities.

The Prime Minister expressed his optimism about enabling the government to carry out its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip, supporting the achievement of national reconciliation and ending the years of division, stressing that this will help our people in the Gaza Strip, especially in light of the difficult living conditions they face.

Al-Hamdallah pointed out that all issues and files will be gradually resolved to go back to how they were before the division of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.