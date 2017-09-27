UN Human Rights Commissioner sends warning letter to 150 companies doing business in settlements

PNN/Bethlehem/

The UN Human Rights Commissioner, Zeid bin Ra’ad Al Hussein, sent a letter two weeks ago to 150 companies around the world, warning them that they are to be added to a database of companies doing business in Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian occupied territories since 1967 in the West Bank, and in East Jerusalem. Some of the companies, which received warnings, responded to the UN commissioner by confirming that they will not renew their contracts in the illegal settlement.

The letter, sent by Al Hussein, according to an Israeli official, who requested to remain unknown, said that these firms were doing business in the occupied Palestinian territories and could thus find themselves on the UN blacklist for companies acting in violation of “internal law and UN decisions” to urge the world to punish and not cooperate with them in the future. The letter, copies of which also reached the Israeli government and Israeli companies, also requested that these firms send the High Commission clarifications about their business activities in the settlements. According to Israeli Media.