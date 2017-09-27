(IOF) set up a barbed-wire fence around lands in Ya’bad town

PNN/Jenin

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) set up a barbed-wire fence around an agriculture land in the town of Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin, West Bank.

The Israeli Occupation Forces began to place a fence with barbed wires and cement cubes around an agricultural land and prevented its owners from entering their lands along the main street linking the town of Tulkarem and Jenin. The land is close to the illegal Mabo Dothan settlement, just two kilometers to the south of Ya’bad. According to Local sources and witnesses told the official agency “WAFA”.

Palestinian residents in the area expressed their fear that the Israeli Occupation Forces would confiscate these lands and isolate them behind the wall; especially the ones near the settlement of Mabo Dothan, whereas Palestinians cannot go to their lands there directly but have to take side roads to be able to reach it

A report by Israeli rights group B’Tselem showed that under the claimed “temporary military occupation,” Israel has been “using the land as its own: robbing land, exploiting the area’s natural resources for its own benefit and establishing permanent settlements,” estimating that Israel had dispossessed Palestinians from some 200,000 hectares (494,211 acres) of lands in the occupied Palestinian territory over the years.