INTERPOL accepts the State of Palestine as member of the organization

PNN/ Beijing/

The International Police Organization (INTERPOL) votes to accept the State of Palestine as member in the organization. Some 75 countries voted in favor, with 24 voting against and 34 abstaining. “The State of Palestine and the Solomon Islands are now INTERPOL member countries,” Interpol said on Twitter after the vote in Beijing

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, which said earlier that Israel’s efforts to delay a vote until next year had failed, had no immediate comment on the decision.

The Director General of the Palestinian Police, Major General Hazem Attallah, , congratulated the Palestinian leadership, represented by President Mahmoud Abbas, PM Dr. Rami Al-Hamdallah, Minister of the Interior, the Palestinian Police and the Palestinian people for this historic achievement.

Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad al-Maliki, during the meeting of the General Assembly in Beijing welcomed the results of the vote and the acceptance of Palestine’s membership in the INTERPOL.

He stressed that this overwhelming vote to accept and support of Palestine’s membership shows confidence in Palestine’s ability to enforce law and abide by the core values ​​of the Organization.

Maliki noted that this victory was achieved because of the position of the majority of INTERPOL members who today defended the reason why such an organization exists and its basic principles, where they clearly rejected attempts at manipulation and political domination. He said, “Today, facts and principles have overcome all other considerations”.

On behalf of the Palestinian people, the Minister for Foreign Affairs expressed deep thanks and gratitude to all the members who supported Palestine. He stressed that the State of Palestine will continue its work to develop its status on an international level and defend the rights of our people to have security and freedom by all diplomatic and legal means available and according to all relevant international institutions.

Maliki explained that Palestine will be committed to fulfill its obligations and contribute in the fight against crime and strengthen the rule of law at the international level. Palestine will work with all members to enhance the role of the INTERPOL and will be a cooperative partner in this global endeavor that affects the lives and future of all our citizens.

“The State of Palestine considers this membership and the responsibilities that it entails as an integral part of its responsibility towards the Palestinian people and a moral commitment to the citizens of the world,” said Al-Malki. “