In response to PA INTERPOL membership: Israeli minister calls for stopping facilities granted to the PA

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Environment Minister, Ze’ev Elkin, called for the cancellation of facilities granted to the Palestinian Authority in response to the decision of accepting Palestine in the International Police Organization (Interpol). About 75 countries voted in favor, with 24 voting against and 34 abstaining on Wednesday. The Israeli Foreign Ministry, which said earlier that Israel’s efforts to delay a vote until next year had failed, had no immediate comment on the decision.

On his side Elkin, stressed, “We must immediately cancel all cabinet decisions allowing facilities for to the Palestinian Authority over the past two years and withdraw the special transfer and travel permits given to the Palestinian Authority leaders”, according to Israeli media.