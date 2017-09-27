European Official: EU won’t Penalize the PA upon going to request full membership in the UN

PNN/ Ramallah

A high-ranking European official said that the European Union would not take any punitive actions against Palestine in case the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decides to go to the UN Security Council to seek full membership of the Palestinian state which would be a unilateral Palestinian move while negotiations with Israel are stalled.

Some Palestinian leaders said that they will to go to the United Nations as Israel blocked all international effort for proceeding with the peace process

The EU official who wished remain unknown added that the EU has not taken any punitive steps such as halting financial aid to the PA as the United States threatens to do

The European official did not mention the European Union’s position on whether or not it will support Palestine’s request of a full membership in the United Nations.