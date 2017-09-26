Three Israelis killed in settlement shooting, gunman shot dead

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Three Israelis were killed by a Palestinian man who opened fire at the entrance of Har Hadar Israeli settlement near Jerusalem.

The Palestinian, who was a labourer at the West Bank settlement, was shot dead by Israeli security guards after he shot the three settlers, and injured a fourth one.

The gunman was from Beit Surik, a Palestinian village next to the settlement of Har Hadar, Israeli police said. He was 37 years old and had a permit to work in the settlement, Israeli media reported.

Following the shooting, IOF closed the roads to the settlement, and broke into the village of Beit Surik and the family home of the shooter.

Palestinian response

Head of the media office in the Fatah movement Munir Al-Jaghoub said that Israel alone bears the Palestinian reactions to the crimes of the occupation in its entirety, since it continues its aggression against the Palestinian people, including Israeli practices of killings, arrests, and occupation violations against Palestinian people.

To its part, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that the Israeli occupation forces were responsible for the operation, since it’s a natural response to Israeli aggression against Palestinians and proved that the Palestinian uprising was still alive.

Israeli Authorities blame Palestinian Authority

In response, Netanyahu said at the start of Tuesday’s government meeting that the attack “is a result of incitement by the Palestinian Authority.” Netanyahu said he expects Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to denounce the attack “and not try to justify it.” According to Netanyahu, Israel will demolish the terrorist’s house, impose a closure on his village and revoke the work permits of his extended family.