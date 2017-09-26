Israel releases 50 administrative detention orders to Palestinians

PNN/Ramallah/

Israeli issued 50 administrative detention orders against Palestinians since the beginning of April, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Administrative detention is a procedure that allows the Israeli military to hold Palestinian prisoners indefinitely on secret information without charging them or allowing them to stand trial for up to six month periods that could be renewed indefinitely.

The use of administrative detention dates from the “emergency laws” of the British colonial era in Palestine.

Israel uses administrative detention routinely as a form of collective punishment and for when it fails to get confessions during interrogation of Palestinian detainees.

The NGO Military Court Watch said that Israeli prison services have not issued statistics about how many Palestinians have been locked up since April this year.

Rights groups estimate the number of Palestinians inside Israeli jails to be 6,500, including 56 women and girls, 350 boys and 500 under administrative detention.

At least since the 1990s, Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes as a way to protest their illegal administrative detention and to demand an end to this policy, which violates international law. According to (PPS) and Media sources.