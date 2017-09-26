IOF arrest 18 Palestinians during raids in the West Bank

PNN/ West Bank/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) detained around 18 Palestinians in raids across the West Bank on Monday.

At dawn, Israeli Forces stormed the town of Badras east of Ramallah, West bank and arrested a Palestinian journalist after raiding his home and tampering with its contents. This is the second journalist to be arrested after arresting another from Qalqiliya.

IOF raided refugee camps including Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem where they arrested two teenage boys and another who is 25. They also stormed into Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron and arrested another Palestinian after raiding his family’s house. Balata refugee camp in Nablus city was also attacked and four Palestinians were arrested from the area.

In Sur Baher town in Jerusalem, IOF arrested a Palestinian while they shot another with a rubber bullet in the head during clashes in the Ayn al-Luza neighborhood in Silwan south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli Forces conducted another raid into Abu Dis town, east of Jerusalem, where they detained a Palestinian.

The towns of Burqin in Jenin, Husan,in the west of Bethlehem, and the town of Azzun east of Qalqiliya were attacked where another two teenagers were arrested as well.