Guteress to submit third report on 2334 settlement resolution

PNN /Ramallah/

The Palestinian ambassador to the United, Dr.Riyad Mansour, announced that the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, will submit his third report on the resolution 2334 related to denouncing the Israeli settlements in Palestine and considering them a violation of the international law.

Mansour said in an interview with Voice of Palestine Radio that the Palestinian side is working to pressure the UN Secretary-General to submit the report written so it will be numbered as an official document of the United Nations and the Security Council.

Mansour explained in a different statement that the Palestinian side prepared 16 draft resolutions to be submitted to the General Assembly through certain committees and according to its timetable.

Mansour stressed that six of these drafts are related to Jerusalem and the political solution and other issues will be presented in the middle of next month until 29 November, and one of them is a specific draft resolution about the illegality of Israeli settlements in Palestine.

Regarding the draft resolution on accepting the State of Palestine as a full member of the Security Council, Mansour said that 9 votes must be guaranteed by friendly countries to accept this resolution, pointing out that the United States is until this moment against this resolution and will veto it. However, the Palestinian side will continue its work to try and get full membership in the United Nations.