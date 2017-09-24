Settlers torch olive trees near Nablus, northern West Bank 

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli settlers on Sunday torched lands near the village of Kafr Qalil village near Nablus city, northern West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the area, told WAFA that Israeli settlers from illegal Brakha settlement, nearby, torched olive trees in the area. The trees belong to residents of Kafr Qalil.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

According to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, “As the occupying force, Israel must protect the Palestinians in the West Bank. However, the Israeli authorities neglect to fulfill this responsibility and do not do enough to prevent Israeli civilians from attacking Palestinians, their property and their lands.”

“The undeclared policy of the Israeli authorities in response to these attacks is lenient and conciliatory,” stressed the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, B’Tselem.