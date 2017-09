PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli forces Sunday seized vehicles and tractors in the area of al-Ras al-Ahmar, south of Tubas town in the West Bank, local sources said.

Aref Daraghmeh, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the area, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers seized three cars and two tractors that belong to residents in al-Ras al-Ahmar, an area of agricultural nature.

Israeli forces have been seizing residents’ agricultural properties and vehicles for more than ten days.