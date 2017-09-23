Jerusalem: Parts of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher’s roof Collapse

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Part from the roof of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem collapsed yesterday afternoon. There were renovations taking place in the part where the roof had fallen, it was not a big part of the roof and no injuries have been reported.

Hundreds of worshipers were inside the church at the moment of the collapse but no one was harmed. After the collapse the church was closed for a short time while officials inspected the site to ensured it was safe, according media sources.

The current custodian of the key of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, Adeeb Joudeh Husseini said that, “a prayer was held in the Church in the presence of about 50 people from the Ethiopian parish, after the prayer and after the worshipers had left, some of the ceiling fell, causing great damage to the church, but thanks to God and His kindness there were no casualties at all.”

He added that Israeli police closed the courtyard of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and work is now being carried out to repair the ceiling.

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher is located inside the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem and is considered the holiest and most important churches in the Christian world