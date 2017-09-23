IOF arrest two 14-year-old Palestinian children in Hebron

PNN /Hebron /

Israeli Occupation Forces arrested two Palestinian children in Hebron, southern West Bank. IOF raided Bab al-Zawiyeh area in the center of the city and detained two 14 year old Palestinian Children and took them to an unknown destination without out giving any reason for their arrest.

Randomly arresting Palestinians especially children is a daily Israeli activity against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Prisoners’ advocacy groups told local media sources that there are currently more than 6000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, many of them minors, held for resisting the 60-year old Israeli occupation of their homeland.

Israeli Occupation Forces set up military checkpoints in several area around Hebron city, including the entrances to the towns of Sa’ir and Halhul and stopped residents vehicles from entry and checked their ID cards.