Abbas calls on UN to correct historic injustices against Palestinians 

PNN/ New York/

The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday night addressed the United Nations General Assembly, where he urged member states to correct a long injustice done to the Palestinian people since the Balfour Declaration 100 years ago until today and recognize it as a state with full UN membership.

He also warned that unless Israel if forced to accept the two-state solution and recognize the Palestinians’ right to independence and statehood, the outcome will be an apartheid state and more conflict.

Abbas said that the Palestinian people have suffered a great deal under Israeli occupation and in spite of efforts to end the occupation, Israel is building more settlements depriving the Palestinians of their basic human rights while destroying the two-state solution.

He warned that by undermining the rule of the Palestinian Authority in the Palestinian territories, Israel might as well take over control and run it as occupied area.