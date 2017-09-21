President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine speaks during the General Debate of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2017. The annual gathering of world leaders formally opened on 19 September 2017, with the theme, 'Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.' EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Abbas calls on UN to correct historic injustices against Palestinians 

3 hours ago International, Politics

PNN/ New York/

The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday night addressed the United Nations General Assembly, where he urged member states to correct a long injustice done to the Palestinian people since the Balfour Declaration 100 years ago until today and recognize it as a state with full UN membership.

He also warned that unless Israel if forced to accept the two-state solution and recognize the Palestinians’ right to independence and statehood, the outcome will be an apartheid state and more conflict.

Abbas said that the Palestinian people have suffered a great deal under Israeli occupation and in spite of efforts to end the occupation, Israel is building more settlements depriving the Palestinians of their basic human rights while destroying the two-state solution.

He warned that by undermining the rule of the Palestinian Authority in the Palestinian territories, Israel might as well take over control and run it as occupied area.

