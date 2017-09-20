Nine injured by IOF during clashes in Abu Dis

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Nine Palestinians sustained wounds of live ammunition and rubber-coated metal bullets, and dozens suffered from teargas inhalation during clashes that broke out on Wednesday morning, after israeli occupation forces stormed Abu Dis village, southeast of Jerusalem.

The official agency “Wafa” said that IOF stormed the town at around 6:30 am, under the pretext of a “suspicious body” in the area, and began to teargas grenades at schools, causing dozens to inhale it.

This led to the breakout of violent clashes. Nine people were injured, one of them by live ammunition and the others by rubber-coated metal bullets.

A number of schools in the town have been evacuated because of the excessive use of teargas and tear gas canisters by the Israeli occupation forces.

