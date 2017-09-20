Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, carry out Talmudic rituals for Jewish New Year

PNN/Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) prevented Muslim worshipers and students from entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the ban was “selective,” including high school students, noting that IOF placed iron barricades at the gates of al-Aqsa, searched the worshipers and examined their ID cards. Occupation forces set up barricades at the gates leading to the old city of Jerusalem and to Al-Aqsa Mosque

IOF always sets severe restrictions on Palestinian movement during Jewish holidays with claims of security reasons and this usually causes rising tensions around Al-Aqsa Mosque area.

They later allowed students and people heading to their jobs to enter after provocative searches and they seized the books of some students, according to sources.

The “alleged temple” organizations have previously demanded IOF to prepare for intensive incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, so settlers can celebrate their Talmudic holidays these days marking the Jewish New year.

About 200 extremist Israeli settlers entered the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Maghrib Gate, with heavy guard protection from the Israeli occupation, according to officials from the department of Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem that is in charge of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The storming of Israeli settlers happened as Muslims begin to celebrate the Muslim New Year, 1439 Hijra on Thursday whereas Muslim worshipers go to Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray.