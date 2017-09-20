Israel imposes general closure on the West Bank and Gaza

PNN/Jerusalem/

Israeli army spokesmen announced imposing a general closure on the West Bank, all crossings of the Gaza Strip, as the Jewish holidays approach. The closure is to start from midnight last night until Sunday night.

He said that during the closure, only people, goods, doctor, and critical cases would be allowed entrance only with the approval of the Israeli coordinator of government operations in the occupied territories.

Israeli forces have set up all their preparations for the upcoming Jewish holidays. Israeli Police and border guards are deployed all over Jerusalem, in crowded locations, shopping malls and markets, around the old town and its streets, and in the vicinity of synagogues.

It’s worth mentioning that around 200 extremist Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Maghrib Gate, with heavy guard protection from the IOF. The storming happened as Muslims begin to celebrate the Muslim New Year, 1439 Hijra on Thursday whereas Muslim worshipers go to Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray.

Palestinian figures have called on Muslim worshipers to go and pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday celebrating the Islamic New year as the department of Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem organized a celebration for it.