Abbas meets with UN Secretary General ahead of speech

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday met with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the sideline of the 72nd UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

WAFA reported that Abbas and Guterres discussed the latest developments in the political process and intra-Palestinian reconciliation efforts.

Abbas emphasized the need for the UN to uphold its role and enforce UN resolutions on the Palestinian question.

During his stay in New York, Abbas also met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and discussed the Palestinian issue and Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, King Abdullah of Jordan, Prime Minister of Belgium, Charles Michel, President of Brazil Michel Temer, and Lebanese President Michel Aoun among others.