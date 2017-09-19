IOF storm houses, arrest Palestinians in West Bank and Jerusalem

PNN /West Bank/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested 18 Palestinians during raids in several areas of the West Bank cities of Qalqiliya, Tulkarem, Hebron, Bethlehem and in Jerusalem.

In the West Bank area, IOF arrested a father and his son from Khallet al-Ra’i area, east of Qalqilya after they raided and searched their homes. IOF also stormed Azzun town, east of Qalqilya for the second day in a row.

IOF broke into the house of an ex-detainee and conducted an investigation with him in Jamma’in town, southwest of Nablus.

In Hebron, IOF broke into the house of two prisoners and gave their brother a note to go to the Israeli intelligence. Soldiers also arrested two young men from Dura, southwest Hebron.

In Tulkarm, IOF stormed different areas including Aszbet Abu Khamish, Bal’a junction east of Tulkarm and Anabta village causing violent clashes with residents of the area.

In the Bethlehem area, Israeli forces raided Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem and Beit Jala. The Israeli occupation forces stormed a Stadium in Husan town, west of Bethlehem.

17 years old Palestinian was arrested during a raid into Deheisheh Camp in Bethlehem.

In Jerusalem, IOF arrested a Palestinian the area of ​​Sur Baher and a house in ‘ Issawiya, town, in the center of Jerusalem, and destroyed the contents of the house.

IOF arrested another Palestinian from his home in al-Fara’a district of Tubas district.

The Palestinian Prisoners Committee and the Human Rights Association reported that Israeli Forces detained seven youths from Jerusalem, five from the Ramallah area and six from the Tulkarm district. The total number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons is 6,297 as of August 2017 with 465 of them being administrative detainees, 300 minors and 65 females, according to local media