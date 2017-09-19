Ashrawi meets with British Parliamentarian Clive Lewis and an accompanying delegation

PNN/ Ramallah/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi today met with a visiting delegation headed by British Parliamentarian Clive Lewis at the PLO Headquarters in Ramallah and welcomed them to Palestine.

The meeting focused on the latest political, global and regional developments and their detrimental impact on the Palestinian cause, as well as Israel’s persistent violations of international law and its blatant disregard for Palestinian rights and lives.

In that view, Dr. Ashrawi stressed the urgent need for international protection, multilateral engagement and an effective and vigorous European role to hold Israel to account and to contribute to a just peace.

She also discussed the legal, political and economic preferential treatment that Israel receives and affirmed that such exceptionalism emboldens Israeli occupation.

In the context of the 100-year anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, Dr. Ashrawi called on the British government to recognize Palestine and to end the Israeli military occupation as part of the process of historical rectification of that injustice: “A legacy of colonialism in Palestine must end, as must Israel’s ongoing colonial enterprise.”

The two sides also discussed the internal Palestinian situation in which Dr. Ashrawi said, “Reconciliation will repair the political system as a whole, and rejuvenate, reform and revitalize our democracy.”