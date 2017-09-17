IOF arrest eight Palestinians, including children

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday morning arrested at least eight Palestinians in a wide raid and arrest campaign around the West Bank.

Media spokesperson of the Popular Committee in Beit Ummar town, Hebron, Mohammad Awad, said the soldier raided many homes, interrogated several Palestinians, before arresting two, one of them aged 15 and the other 18. They also summoned another Palestinian for interrogation.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers arrested two Palestinians from their homes, and raided home of a Palestinian martyr who was killed in 2009 by Israeli fire.

Another Palestinian, was kidnapped from Ramallah after the soldiers illegally confiscated his motorcycle.

In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers invaded homes and arrested a woman, and two other youths from Shuafat refugee camp.