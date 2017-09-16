Hebron: IOF arrests 20-year old Palestinian and attacks civilian’s homes with tear gas.

PNN/Hebron/

Israeli Occupation Forces raided al-Samoa town, south of Hebron and detained 20- year old Palestinian, Nizar Abu Arqoub, after they raided and wrecked his family home.

IOF also stormed Hebron area on Saturday morning and fired tear gas at civilian homes in al-Hareeqa village, east of Hebron, causing dozens to suffer from inhaling the gas.

According to local sources IOF attacked the neighborhood located close to Kiryat Arba settlement outpost and fired tear gas at Palestinian homes and raided many others in the area as well.