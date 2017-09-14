Zimam Campaign “Jerusalem Unit Us” Continues to Promote Non-Violent Popular Resistance in Nablus

Nablus, September 14th, 2017 /PNN/

Zimam’s campaign, “Jerusalem Unites Us”, continues this week in Nablus’ al-Najah University, urging Palestinian youth to support a non-violent popular movement in Jerusalem and the West Bank, aimed at statehood and independence. Zimam have already taken the campaign to Gaza, highlighting the power of non-violence—as practiced in Jerusalem this summer as a mechanism to end occupation and achieve our national Palestinian agenda.

Today, Zimam is working with the student council at al-Najah University to bring the discussion to thousands of students in campus.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among students, inspiring them to stand up, play a leadership role within their community, and participate in decision-making.

By backing the growing peaceful popular movements against the occupation, they can contribute toward an end to the conflict and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.

Zimam CEO, Sammar Makhlouf emphasized the centrality of civil society—particularly the youth—in the struggle for statehood: “This campaign is a general call for unity, behind the PLO, their leadership, and the project of Palestinian statehood.

We must adopt a unified national agenda, powered by the energy of our young people, against our internal division, the practices of the Israeli occupation and the continued construction of illegal settlements in the West Bank.”

Today’s event take place ahead of President Mahmoud Abbas’ is scheduled speech at the UN General Assembly. The Palestinian president is expected to call on the international community to provide international protection for the Palestinian people and to force Israel to follow the previously signed international agreements and resolutions, and to recommit to a two-state solution.