MOFA: Israeli escalation calling for a responsible international stance

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israel does not only occupy and Judaize the lands of the State of Palestine but also uses it to “auction” the public competition between the right-wing members who seek to attract more settlers and extremists by offering free donations at the expense of the Palestinian lands and rights, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

“Recently, we have been witnessing a series of racial statements that deny the Palestinians their rights. This is what Netanyahu declared when he announced that the West Bank is an integral part of “Israel”, to support the National Union Party; in adopting a plan submitted by Knesset Member “Betzalel Smotrich” which calls for the displacement of Palestinians and the annexation of the West Bank.

“Yesterday, the Defense Minister of Israel Avigdor Lieberman, stated that “the construction operations in Judea and Samaria are unprecedented since 2000. In the first half of this current year, 1,400 settlement units were approved and at least 10,000 new units are promoted” promising the public of upcoming plans to deepen and strengthen the colonization of the Palestinian lands.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the Israeli expansion of colonial settlements in the Palestinian territories, the ministry affirms that Netanyahu and his coalition’s statements constitute an official Israeli declaration of rejection of peace and rejecting resuming negotiations. It is also another proof of the Israeli absence in the peace process. The Ministry expresses its deepest

“It is also another proof of the absence of an Israeli peace partner. The Ministry expresses its deepest astonishment at the absence of international reactions to these dangerous positions and statements, which threaten to blow up the situation as a whole,” statement added.

The Ministry called upon the international community and countries that are seeking political solutions to the conflict to change their policies and positions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, thus putting an immediate end to Israel’s violations and isolation of the Palestinian people. Which requires a genuine international will to implement internationally legitimate resolutions, and to punish Israel for disrupting those resolutions.

The Ministry also called upon the Security Council to accept the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations. It also calls upon the peace seeking countries that have not recognized the state of Palestine yet to take the same step that will constitute immunity for the peace process on the basis of the two state solution to save the State of Palestine from extreme colonialism.