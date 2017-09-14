IOF seize money set for rebuilding prisoner’s home in Hebron

PNN/Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces announced in a statement that they seized money funds that were set to rebuild the house of prisoner Murad Adais from Yatta town, south of Hebron.

Murad Adais was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was charged with stabbing and killing a settler in Otniel settlement outpost and his family home was demolished as part of Israel’s collective punishment policy.

Israeli occupation forces also launched a large arrest campaign on Thursday morning where they arrested eight Palestinians from different Palestinian cities in the West Bank Area.

IOF stormed Nablus city and arrested Yazan Adnan Aslim, 25, after searching his house. The storming caused strong clashes around his house between local in east of Nablus. They also arrested Hassan Qutanani after raiding his house as well.

In Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem, IOF raided Mohammed Atta Lafi’s house and arrested his brother Wissam. They also raided and searched houses in the center of the village where they fired live bullets and tear gas on the homes of Palestinians of the area

Israeli Forces stormed Isawiya town East of Jerusalem and arrested Mousa Assaila 19 years, and young Ala Moheisen 21 years.