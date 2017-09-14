IOF demolish 8 homes, retaining walls near Jericho

PNN/ Jericho/

Israeli forces demolished on Wednesday eight homes and six retaining walls in Steih Dyouk, a village to the west of Jericho in the West Bank, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said the army brought four bulldozers to the village and demolished eight homes that were ready to be inhabited along with six retaining walls built to protect the homes and land from landslides and floods during the winter season.

Mohammad Jahalin, one of the residents affected by the demolitions, said the army demolished his 120-square-meter home that was supposed to provide shelter to his family.

He said the area where the homes were built was supposed to have been included within Jericho city s since 2013, which means under full Palestinian control, but the Israeli occupation authorities still consider it as Area C under complete Israeli military rule.

Governor of Jericho, Majed Fityani, condemned the Israeli demolitions in Steih Dyouk after visiting the area and called on all civil and international human rights organizations to immediately intervene to put an end to Israel’s violations against the Palestinian residents in this area.

He said the Israeli demolitions and other violations will not deter the Palestinian residents and farmers from building homes and farming their lands.

Source: WAFA