Two Palestinian fishermen injured by Israeli navy

Gaza/PNN

Two Palestinian fishermen were injured Monday after they were shot by Israeli navy off the Khan Younis coast, south of the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA correspondent.

The navy boats opened fire at the fishermen that were sailing some four nautical miles in sea, which resulted in injuring two in the foot. Damage was also caused to their boats.

The two fishermen were taken to hospital in Khan Younis. They were reported in moderate condition.

Despite the signed agreements between the Palestinians and Israel, which allow fishermen to go up to 12 nautical miles inside the Mediterranean Sea, Israeli navy targets Gaza fishermen almost daily and doesn’t allow them to go further than three nautical miles, which the fishermen say is not enough to catch fish