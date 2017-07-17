Two Palestinian fishermen injured by Israeli Navy Forces

Gaza/PNN

On Sunday evening, July 16th 2017, a Israeli gunboats, located off Khan Younis shore, started to heavily open fire at a fishing boat manned by 3 fishermen sailing within the limited area allowed for fishing. As a result 2 fishermen, 19-year-old Ibrahim Mahmoud Abu Jahjouh and 24-year-old Khader Yasser Abu Shammalah, were wounded and taken to Naser Hospital in Khan Younis for medical treatment. Doctors there described their condition as moderate.

Jahjouh was wounded with a bullet in the left leg and Shammalah was wounded with a bullet in the right leg. Both fishermen are from Khan Youni.

Shammalah later gave following statement to a PCHR’s fieldworker;

“At approximately 19:00, I headed for fishing with two other fishermen; Ibrahim Mahmoud Abu Jahjouh (19) and Murad Mahmoud Abu Jahjouh (29), who owns the boat. After two hours while withdrawing the fishing net out of the water, within the limited area allowed for fishing, an Israeli gunboat surprisingly approached us being only 15 meters away. Suddenly the Israeli naval soldiers started randomly and directly shooting at our boat. After a few moments I felt a severe pain in my right leg and fell. I found out that I was wounded and saw that Ibrahim was wounded as well. We started yelling, and Murad shouted that we were wounded. We heard the Israeli soldiers talking but did not understand them. After a few minutes, Murad sailed to the shore, and Ibrahim and I were taken to Naser Hospital in Khan Younis. The doctors there said that I was wounded by a bullet in the right knee while Ibrahim was wounded with a bullet in the left leg. Both of us were admitted to the Department of Orthopedic for medical treatment.”

In light of the above, PCHR strongly condemns the Israeli ongoing attacks against Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip and calls for;

1. Immediately ending Israeli violations against fishermen and allowing them to sail and fish freely in the Gaza Sea;

2. Ensuring remedy for victims of Israeli violations for the physical and material damage; and

3. Calls upon the international community, including the High Contracting Parties to the 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention, to intervene to stop all Israeli violations against fishermen and allow them to fish freely in the Gaza Sea.