Abbas arrives in China to discuss Palestinian issues

Beijing/PNN

President Mahmoud Abbas arrived on Monday in China’s capital Beijing on a four-day state visit, during which he is expected to meet with China’s president Xi Jinping and other officials, WAFA reports.

Abbas is scheduled to meet with Xi Jinping on Tuesday following official state ceremonies at Tiananmen Square outside the gate to the Great Hall of the People.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and the Palestinian issue, including Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.

Xi Jinping last year stated that his country supports the creation of a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders. China’s proposal for Israel-Palestine peace focuses on an independent Palestinian state, negotiations as the only way to peace, the principle of “land for peace”, and guarantees the international community should provide for the progress of the peace process.

The two sides are furthermore expected to sign a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding on boosting mutual cooperation in various fields.

Abbas is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the China National Institute of Administration on Wednesday evening. He will later be expected to lay a wreath at the monument of the Chinese people’s heroes and then meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

This will be Abas fourth trip to China.