Quartet Envoys express serious concern over worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza

JERUSALEM/PNN/

The Envoys of the Middle East Quartet in a joint statement expressed serious concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and discussed current efforts to resolve the crisis.

The Envoys met in Jerusalem to discuss current efforts to advance Middle East peace, as well as the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

The Envoys from the Russian Federation, the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations agreed to meet again and to continue their regular engagement with Israelis and Palestinians, and key regional stakeholders.