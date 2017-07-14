IOF kill 4 Palestinian in Jerusalem & Bethlehem …. Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa were also cancelled by police

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli police shot dead three Palestinians from Um Al fahem town in Al-Aqsa mosque squares on Friday morning claiming they shot 3 israeli police men.

According Israeli claims the three start shooting in one of al Al Aqsa mosque Gates and run into the squares.

Police said that assailants at the scene were killed.

One video show theat israeli police assinet one of the three.

Police said that three armed assailants arrived at one of the gates to when they noticed policemen present.

They shot at them and escaped in the direction of the mosque, they were pursued and shot and killed by policemen, police said, adding that two rifles and a pistol were found on their bodies.

Three Israeli police men were wounded in a shooting near the entrance Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday morning.

Israeli Magen David Adom paramedics said they were treating three police men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two were in critical condition and one was lightly to moderately wounded.

All three were evacuated to a Jerusalem hospital.

Friday prayers were also cancelled by police for the first time in years.

The last time Al-Aqsa mosque was closed off to Muslims was a day after the 2014 shooting of Yehudah Glick, now a Knesset member for the Likud.

In another incidence in Bethlehem IOF kill in Dheisheh refugee camp Baraa Hamamda 18 years old during clashes with Palestinian youth after israeli army raided the camp in the early morning .

local sources said that israeli solder shot Hamamda in his chest.

Hundreds of people participate in his funeral which started from Bit Jala Government hospital to Dheisheh refugee camp where he will be pared.