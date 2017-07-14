Abbas phones Netanyahu, condemns Jerusalem’s attack, closure of al-Aqsa mosque

RAMALLAH/PNN/

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas phoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his strong condemnation over the fatal Jerusalem shootout and the Israeli closure of the holy Islamic site of al-Aqsa mosque.

Abbas expressed his strong rejection and condemnation of the fatal shootout that took place near Al Aqsa mosque, as well as his rejection of any violent incidents from any side, especially in places of worship.

Abbas called on Netanyahu to end the closure imposed on the holy site, warning of the consequences of such measures. Netanyahu assured Abbas the status quo will not change at the compound, caling for all sides to stay calm.