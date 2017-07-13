Israel places Khalida Jarrar under administrative detention

Ramallah/PNN/

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday issued an administrative detention order for female Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar for a renewable period of six months.

Lawyer Sahar Francis, the director of Addameer rights group, said that the Israeli intelligence issued a six-month administrative detention against Jarrar, noting that this order came after the Israeli court failed to indict her.

She said that an Israeli court would convene on Sunday to study the detention order against Jarrar and to see whether to approve or cancel it.

The Israeli court said this was to give the military prosecution more time in order to check the laptops confiscated from Jarrar’s house during her arrest.

A couple of days ago, Israeli occupation authroities issued a three-month administrative detention order against the head of the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, Khitam Sa’afeen, who was arrested along with Jarrar on 2 July.

Rights groups have said that there are 6,500 Palestinian prisoners inside 22 Israeli jails and detention centres, including 350 children, 11 MPs and 500 administrative detainees.