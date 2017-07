Ramallah/PNN

President Mahmoud Abbas Wednesday congratulated the new Israeli Labor Party chairman Avi Gabbay on winning the party leadership.

Abbas stressed in a telephone call to Gabbay the importance of achieving peace based on the two-state solution to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Abbas says “achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on international resolutions will bring security and stability to the Palestinian and Israeli people as well as the region and the world”.