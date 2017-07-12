Palestinian shops demolished in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN

Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem demolished on Wednesday commercial stores and a car-wash owned by a Palestinian in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukkaber, according to WAFA correspondent.

Police cordoned off the area as staff from the Israeli municipality proceeded to demolish the shops owned by Mousa Ebeidat under the pretext they were built without a permit.

Residents protesting the demolition were assaulted by police who used rubber-coated metal bullets against them injuring one in the foot.

Palestinians in Jerusalem say they are forced to build without a permit because the Israeli municipality does not issue permits for them, on the other hand Jewish settlers are often granted building approval anywhere they want, including in Palestinian neighborhoods where Palestinians are denied permits