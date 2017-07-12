Israel closes Gaza’s only commercial crossing

GAZA/PNN/

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday closed the Karm Abu Salem crossing, the only commercial junction to the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

The Palestinian public relations director of the crossing, which is also known by its Israeli name Kerem Shalom, Fadi Al-Mughier said the Israeli occupation authorities had prevented the entry of the trucks which transfer goods into the Strip.

Speaking to medis, Al-Mughier said Israel did not give reasons for the closure.

Gaza has been enduring a strict Israeli siege, backed by Egypt and the international community for 11 years. All crossings have been closed except Karm Abu Salem, which only allows the entry of a limited number of goods into the Gaza Strip.

UN envoy to the Peace Process, Nicolay Mladenov, warned yesterday that Gaza would be uninhabitable by 2020 with the situation in the enclave deteriorating faster than previously expected.