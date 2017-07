Ramallah/Bethlehem/PNN

Israeli occupation forces arrested on Tuesday nine Palestinians during raids in the West Bank districts of Ramallah and Bethlehem, WAFA news agency reports.

Israeli army broke into the village of Deit Abu Meshal, to the west of Ramallah, and detained six Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes.

Army also detained three Palestinians from the villages of Marah Rabah, Beit Fajjar and al-azza refugee camp in Bethlehem district.